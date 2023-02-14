Cleaner - Pinnacle Care

Cleaner – £10.10ph

Pinnacle Care has several full and part time positions available in our specialist dementia care homes, at locations across Rugby, Warwickshire. We are looking for dedicated individuals with a professional attitude and that special caring quality that sets them apart from the rest. We also offer increased rates for qualified staff, and those working less sociable afternoon and evening shifts.

All our staff receive as standard:

A full and free learning and development package.

Private medical and dental insurance.

Paid training.

Paid breaks.

5.6 weeks’ annual leave.

Enrolment on Company pension scheme.

Meals and refreshments while on shift.

Monthly wellbeing incentives, treats and prizes.

Free staff transport to Wolston Grange from Rugby.

Please browse our job roles. You can apply via email – please send your CV and the role you are applying for to mitchell@pinnaclecare.co.uk to begin the application process. Thank you for your interest.

To learn more, please visit: https://pinnaclecare.co.uk/careers/