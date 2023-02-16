Cambridge Street, Rugby - Section 90A, Proposed Road Hump

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a road hump on Cambridge Street, Rugby. This will have the effect of reducing the speed along Cambridge Street. Further details are given below.

Scheme Overview

Following concerns that have been raised by the Local County Councillor and residents of Cambridge Street who have reportedly witnessed vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit, Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a Road Hump on Cambridge Street, Rugby. The location of the Road Hump is outside Cambridge Court 1-6, and Riley Court 9-10, Cambridge Street, Rugby. Further details are given in the statement of reasons and consultation plan below.

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 115 kB)

Public Notice (PDF, 88 kB)

MWT22-109 - Cambridge Street Consultation Plan (PDF, 451 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any queries relating to these proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council, telephone number: 01926 412641.

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections must be sent so as to be received by 10th March 2023.