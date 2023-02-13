Help needed to improve Warwickshire County Council’s website information for businesses, the environment and planning

Could you help make the Warwickshire County Council website easier to use?

The Warwickshire County Council Web Team is looking for community-minded volunteers to help improve the information that relates to businesses, the environment and planning.

The initial exercises involve sorting website content into groups that make sense to residents and the whole process should take around 15 minutes to complete.

The feedback volunteers provide will be anonymous and residents will not be asked for any personal information. For the full Warwickshire County Council privacy policy, read the Customer Privacy Notice.

Two sections that the Council are especially looking for help with are:

Alternatively, residents can find the links to all the sections of the website that are currently being reviewed using the link below:

Cllr Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are very proud of our digital offering of information and services and are always looking for opportunities to strive for continuous improvements.

“We are very grateful to all the residents who came forward during the last round of user testing and hope, once again, that as many people as are able get involved in this latest exercise and help us to further improve the information that we provide relating to businesses, the environment and planning.”