The latest Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast is out now!

Strategy and Commissioning Manager for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and Inclusion, Duane Chappell talks all things SEND in Warwickshire and how to have your say on the latest SEND consultations.

The consultations cover changes to SEND Home to School Transport and the SEND support services offered to education settings in Warwickshire. Both consultations close on Sunday 12 March 2023.

You can listen to the latest Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast here: https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/e/let-s-talk-send/

More information on each consultation is below. This includes an executive summary, video presentations and Easy Read documents.

Consultation 1: SEND and Inclusion Service Offer

Consultation 2: SEND Home to School Transport Service

To have your say visit: ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/.



