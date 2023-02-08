Warwick Road Kenilworth – Traffic Calming & Extension of 30mph speed limit

Kenilworth Town Council have commissioned Warwickshire County Council to enhance the Warwick Road between the St Johns Gyratory and the Kenilworth boundary for all highway users and residents.

Scheme Overview

Kenilworth Town Council have commissioned Warwickshire County Council to enhance the Warwick Road between the St Johns Gyratory and the Kenilworth boundary (Leek Wootton) for all highway users and residents while simultaneously extending the 30MPH past the entry to Wilkshire Road possibly creating a self-enforcing 30MPH speed limit with speed cushions to slow vehicles down on the approaches to the town.

These proposals include:

Extend the existing 30mph speed limit from its current location on Warwick Road past the entry to Wilkshire Road which takes in the new housing development. Extension of streetlighting along Warwick Road to Wilkshire Road. Create a new welcoming entrance to the town utilising the same style of gateway entrance that can be found in Leek Wootton.

For the traffic calming there are two options being considered;

Option 1 - Create traffic calming in the form of speed cushions from beyond Wilkshire Road to Rouncil Lane and not beyond. Option 2 – Create traffic calming in the form of speed cushions from beyond Wilkshire Road to the St Johns Gyratory North of Rouncil Lane.

The drawings below give further details on what is being proposed together with a copy of the letter that has been sent out.

MWT22/014/01 - Option 1 (sheet 1 of 2) (PDF, 688 kB)

MWT22/014/02 - Option 1 (sheet 2 of 2) (PDF, 952 kB)

MWT22/014/03 - Option 2 (PDF, 638 kB)

MWT22/014/04 - 30 mph Speed Limit Plan (PDF, 525 kB)

Consultation Letter (PDF, 139 kB)

Any enquiries relating to these proposals may be made to Cllr Richard Spencer rikspencer@warwickshire.gov.uk

Can all responses to the informal consultation be sent so as to be received by 29th February 2023.