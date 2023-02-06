Plans to extend Stratford school take another step forward

Warwickshire County Council has successfully applied to extend Stratford-upon-Avon School as part of a £13million project to provide space for more pupils.

The planning application, made in December will enable the school to accommodate an additional 350 pupils and meet the projected increase in pupil numbers in Stratford-upon-Avon and the surrounding area. It follows on from the school's dining extension completed in Autumn 2021.

Subject to planning, work on site is expected to start this spring/ summer with completion anticipated in autumn 2024.

The school currently admits extra pupils utilising existing accommodation facilitated by the already complete dining extension.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education: "I'm pleased to say that this work can now take place and provide a suitable facility to meet the growing needs of the area. We look forward to its completion and for more students to enjoy the excellent opportunities that the school offers."

For more information related to school expansions please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-planning-policies-performance/current-school-expansions/2