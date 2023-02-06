SEND consultation deadlines extended! 

Residents have another two weeks to have their say on proposals for SEND services in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council has extended their special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) Home to School Transport and SEND Service Offer consultation for an extra two weeks to give parents, carers and their families more time to have their say.

The original consultation period was for 12 weeks, two of which covered the Christmas period. However, following feedback, the Council has listened to the views of parent carers and their families who would like more time to have their say. They have also asked for an executive summary of the consultation documents. In direct response to this, the consultation has now been extended to Sunday 12 March 2023.

Talking about the consultation, Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, said:

"We have had a good response to the consultations so far with many people attending Q&A sessions in their local community or online events.

“However, families have asked if we could provide an executive summary of the information documents and the time to review them before having their say. We have listened to that feedback and have extended the deadline to ensure the consultation is fully inclusive for all those who want to take part.

“Listening to and understanding families' experiences of SEND services is very important, so that we can work together to create better services. To help shape the future of SEND services in Warwickshire I would encourage anyone who has not yet taken part in the consultation to visit ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/ and give us their views on one or both SEND consultations.”

To find out more about the consultation please visit: ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/.

If you would like any further information, please email sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk or call the Family Information Service Freephone number on 0800 408 1558 (Mon-Fri, 9am – 5pm).

More information on each consultation is below. This includes an executive summary, video presentations and Easy Read documents.

Consultation 1: SEND and Inclusion Service Offer

Consultation 2: SEND Home to School Transport Service

Full consultation documentation and information can be found at ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/.