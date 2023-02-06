Free Child Car Seat Checks and Vehicle Maintenance Advice Events

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership invites residents to attend free child car seat and vehicle safety check events being held throughout Warwickshire, 20th – 24th February 2023.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership has announced a countywide weeklong series of events for Warwickshire residents focussing on child car seat safety and vehicle maintenance.

These events will help raise awareness of the importance of correctly fitted child seats to reduce avoidable child passenger casualties and supporting drivers to undertake essential vehicle checks.

From previous years, the Partnership knows that around 80% of child car seats in Warwickshire either do not fit the car, are incompatible with the child, or need adjustment such as re-routing of seatbelt or adjustment of head restraints.

Child Seat Safety, experts in the field of car seat safety and IOSH accredited in car seat training will lead and deliver the events. With over 40 years of child seat knowledge, Child Seat Safety will be available to check and adjust seats and answer questions relating to car seat safety that residents may have.

Warwickshire Road Safety partners, including Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue will also be in attendance and available to offer vehicle safety and maintenance advice.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “Warwickshire’s Road Safety Partnership and WCC’s Road Safety Education Team work closely with children in schools across Warwickshire to help improve their safety on the roads. We can also help protect children by providing targeted education, information and advice to parents and carers and ensuring child car seats are correctly fitted and appropriate for the height and weight of the child.

“These events at the end of the month are a great opportunity to get both car seats and cars themselves checked by the experts to ensure that our roads are safer for all users."

These events are open to all Warwickshire residents, and beyond, and are completely free to attend with no need to book. The venues are:

Monday 20th February : Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre

: Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre Tuesday 21st February : Stratford upon Avon Leisure Centre

: Stratford upon Avon Leisure Centre Wednesday 22nd February : The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre, Rugby

: The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre, Rugby Thursday 23rd February : Bedworth Leisure Centre

: Bedworth Leisure Centre Friday 24th February: Coleshill Leisure Centre

To find out more about these events please email: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk

For the latest Warwickshire road safety news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WarksRoadSafety @WCCSafe_Active.