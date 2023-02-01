Public Notice: Proposed Toucan Crossing and Roundabout Signals - A452 Europa Way/Myton Road

Warwickshire County Council hereby gives notice of its intention to install a Toucan crossing on Myton Road and signalise roundabouts.

PROPOSED TOUCAN CROSSING – MYTON ROAD near THE MOORINGS, WARWICK

PROPOSED SIGNALISE ROUNDABOUT – A452 EUROPA WAY / MYTON ROAD, WARWICK

PROPOSED SIGNALISE ROUNDABOUT – A452 EUROPA WAY / QUEENSWAY, WARWICK

Warwickshire County Council hereby gives notice of its intention to install a Toucan crossing on Myton Road near The Moorings and signalise the roundabouts at:- (i) A452 Europa Way / Myton Road, and (ii) A452 Europa Way / Queensway, which will incorporate pedestrian and cycling facilities as part of a highways improvement scheme to promote and incentivise walking and cycling.

A copy of this notice and a plan showing the location of the proposals can be inspected at Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ and Warwickshire Direct in Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL during opening hours.

The plan is also available to view on our website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/trafficsignals, and a map of the proposals can also be viewed online.

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Simon Prescott, Engineering Design Services, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412784).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify on the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Simon Prescott, Engineering Design Services, Environmental Services, Communities Directorate, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to europaway@warwickshire.gov.uk. Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation will normally be treated as public information and may be published. Further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data can be found on the Customer Privacy Notice available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 14 March 2023.

The Council regrets any inconvenience that may be caused due to the works.