A452 Europa Way corridor - January 2023 update

The January update on the A452 Europa Way corridor.

Highway improvement works have commenced on Gallows Hill (west of Europa Way / Harbury Lane roundabout) to construct a new 4-way signalised junction to connect the developments of Vistry and L&Q. This will include works to widen the existing carriageway to incorporate new access points to the proposed residential developments, a new shared footway and cycleway facility, installation of traffic signal equipment, street lighting, signage and drainage.

The duration of the whole project is estimated to take 36 weeks and the majority of the construction activities will be carried out under temporary off-peak traffic signals. We are working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption.

There are three proposed closures planned as part of the scheme:

Phase 1 – Night road closure from 27 February 2023 (7pm) to 8 March 2023 (6pm)

Phase 2 – One-way closure from 1 May 2023 to 16 July 2023 (dates to be fully confirmed). With this closure, motorists leaving Warwick Technology Park will not be able to turn left toward the Gallows Hill roundabout

Phase 3 – Night road closure (date to be confirmed). This closure is to facilitate the surfacing works at the end of the project.

Temporary Traffic Regulations Orders (TTRO’s) have been made and granted for Phase 1 and Phase 2. The Phase 3 TTRO application is still awaiting confirmation. More details will be provided nearer the time on here and on the one.network website.

Satellite image from Google Maps of Gallows Hill with new junction superimposed on top.

Once completed the project is expected to produce a range of benefits alongside reduced congestion, including improved journey times; increased business and retail activity in the area through improved links to Warwick and Leamington town centres; as well as improved, or maintained air quality resulting from reduced congestion and increased cycling and walking.

Apologies for any inconvenience whilst these improvements are taking place.