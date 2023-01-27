‘Gold Medal Award’ for the Hospital to Home team at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

The team was presented the accolade for its work helping vulnerable people return home safely from hospital

The Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) Hospital to Home (HTH) team was delighted to receive a ‘Gold Medal Award’ from the Emergency Care Improvement Support Team, NHS England, presented by Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS, on 20th January 2023 at Warwick Hospital.

The award is in recognition of the innovative service HTH provides in helping elderly and vulnerable patients return home safely after hospital stays. The team works across Warwickshire to transport patients home and help them settle back in.

This might include making a cup of tea, putting the heating on or getting a food shop in. They also carry out Safe and Well checks for the resident, which involve looking for potential fire and safety hazards and ensuring working smoke alarms are installed.

HTH first met with Amanda at the end of 2022 to explain how the service works. Amanda was so impressed with the service that she asked for HTH to be included in an upcoming BBC Radio 4 Interview at Warwick Hospital.

When team members attended the interview, they were surprised to learn they had been nominated for an award by Rachel Williams, Associate Director of Operations for the Emergency Division at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust. Amanda then presented the team with the Gold Medal Award and Rachel thanked them for their continued support.

The Gold Medal Award is part of the NHS ‘Re-Condition The Nation’ campaign, which encourages health and social care teams and settings to think of innovative ways to prevent patients from declining due to inactivity while in hospital.

Last year, HTH transported 1,428 people home from hospital. One resident who benefited from the service was Enie, who has shared her story of how the service impacted her experience leaving hospital.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“I’m extremely proud of our Hospital to Home service and the team who delivers it. We have seen the positive impact this work has had since its launch in 2018, and services like this are vital for helping us achieve our vision of being a county whose residents are supported to live happy, healthy independent lives. Not only that, but by getting people safely out of hospital, it frees up beds and increases the capacity of our partners in Health to do more of their brilliant work.

“To see the Hospital to Home team’s work being recognised at a national level through this award is just fantastic – well done to you all!”

HTH officer Saeed Sheikh said:

“We provide transport home for patients and complete a Safe & Well Check to help support them be safe and independent in their own homes. We deliver this service with dignity, respect and compassion, providing personalised support with signposting and referring to other services when required.

“We take great pleasure in accepting this award on behalf of our Hospital to Home team, as well as all those who play vital role in the background contributing towards our success.”