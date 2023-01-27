Care Workers (Residential Services) Rugby, Warwickshire New Directions

Care Workers (Residential Services) Rugby, Warwickshire

Full Time:

35.5 hours per week.

Part Time:

31.5 hours per week

21 hours per week, weekends only – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Location: Rugby, Warwickshire

Salary £18,607 up to £19,346 per annum (£10.08 per hour, up to £10.48 per hour), pro rata for part time hours

Sleep-ins paid at the rate of £70.47 per session

Overtime regularly available

We offer a joining bonus of £1,000 to any newly recruited permanent employees who apply for a post with New Directions from 1st September 2022 and join the company up to and including 31st March 2023. This will be payable in four instalments, £250 when they join and £250 every 3 months within the first year, provided they have not been issued any letters of concern at that point or have any live formal written warnings on file.

Do You Want to Make A Difference?

New Directions is a leading provider of learning, physical and autism disability support services in Rugby, Warwickshire. We are a thriving and progressive charity with a passion for providing the highest quality service to the people we support. We are committed to supporting people to live their lives the way they want to live them. We believe in equality, openness, integrity and treating everyone with respect. If these values are important to you, this could be the role for you.

You could be looking for a career change. Is your career giving you the satisfaction you need? Are you looking for a more fulfilling role or a new challenge? Your life experiences e.g. caring for a family member or a loved one are valuable. You could use your skills in a different way that will transform other people’s lives. This could be your opportunity to go to work every day knowing that you are going to make a difference and be part of a team committed to high quality support creating an atmosphere where people can live happy and fulfilled lives.

We provide full training so experience is not necessary; all we ask is that you are motivated and put the people we support at the heart of your every working day. You will be positive, kind, honest and a good listener; you will have patience, compassion, common sense and the ability to problem solve.

We offer competitive pay above the national living wage, pension scheme, free training, Employee Assistance Programme, opportunities to progress, flexible working to maintain a work/life balance and the chance to wake up everyday knowing that you will make a difference.

Your day will involve enabling, encouraging and supporting people according to their care plan to maintain their skills in all aspects of daily living and to achieve their desired outcomes. You will support people with personal care, to make choices and to actively take part in the running of their home. You will support people within the local community and beyond, to attend appointments, take part in social and leisure activities and ensure they maintain relationships with their friends and families.

You will need to be able to maintain accurate records, to prioritise and show initiative, and enjoy

interacting with a variety of people. You will have basic computer skills. We provide full training and regular supervision so that you can develop your skills and progress in your career.

What we offer you:

● Pay above the National Minimum Wage

● 28 days leave per year including public holidays, pro rata for part time employees, increasing to 29 days after 2 years service and to 31 days after 5 years service

● Cost of DBS check reimbursed on successful completion of probation

● Comprehensive service-specific induction and ongoing regular supervision, training and development

● Working alongside and shadowing a “buddy” who will support you as you settle into your new role

● Opportunity and support to achieve a work-based level 2 qualification

● Free 24 hour confidential Employee Assistance Programme helpline

● Reduced rate voluntary healthcare cash plan to support your health and wellbeing and that of your family

● The chance to wake up everyday knowing that you are making a difference!

Please read the job description and person specification on the Current Vacancies page of our website and apply using the online application form: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/working-for-us/

If you require further information please contact Karolina or Jill via admin@newdirectionsrugby.org.uk

The successful applicant will be subject to a full enhanced DBS check and required to subscribe to the DBS Update Service, the costs of which will be reimbursed on successful completion of the 6 month probation period. There is also the requirement to review the Update Service subscription annually, which is refunded upon proof of payment. It is a condition of employment to keep this subscription up to date.