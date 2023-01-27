Support Worker (Supported Living) RUGBY Learning Disabilities, Autism, Mental Health Full time (35 hours per week) and part time shifts available, including evenings, weekends and sleep-ins

Salary £18,345 up to £19,073 per annum (£10.08 per hour, up to £10.48 per hour), pro rata for part time hours

Sleep-ins paid at the rate of £70.47 per session

Overtime regularly available

We offer a joining bonus of £1,000 to any newly recruited permanent employees who apply for a post with New Directions from 1st September 2022 and join the company up to and including 31st March 2023. This will be payable in four instalments, £250 when they join and £250 every 3 months within the first year, provided they have not been issued any letters of concern at that point or have any live formal written warnings on file.

New Directions is a leading provider of learning, physical and autism disability support services in Rugby, Warwickshire. We are a thriving and progressive charity with a passion for providing the highest quality service to the people we support and are committed to supporting every individual to live their life the way they want to. As we continue to expand our services we are looking to recruit Support Workers who are motivated and passionate about making a difference to the lives of the people we support.

Are you ready to make a positive difference to someone’s life?

We are looking for people to support Peter*, Emily* and others like them to live their lives as independently as possible by becoming part of their team of Support Workers in our modern town-centre supported living accommodation services in Rugby, where no two days are the same.

You may already have experience of supporting people with mental health needs and/or learning disabilities and other complex needs. You may have a background in care or have worked in an environment supporting people who are vulnerable for a variety of reasons. Whether or not you have previous experience, we are looking for people who can demonstrate compassion, respect and empathy.

Could you support Peter*?

Peter is 24, likes going out with his friends, socialising at the local pub, going to the cinema to see the latest films and would like to get a job. Peter has mental health needs and at times does not engage with his support, however he needs encouragement to maintain his flat, to keep it clean and to learn to cook healthy meals.

Could you support Emily*?

Emily is 20, has moved out of her family home for the first time, has a partner, attends college and would like to start a family. Emily has learning disabilities and needs encouragement and support with daily living skills such as managing her money, shopping and with maintaining positive friendships.

*Peter and Emily are just examples of some of the people you will support.

Every person we support is an individual; each is unique with their own hobbies and interests. You may support individuals with their personal care, daily living skills and involvement in their local community. Your role will be to support them to live their life to the fullest, keep them safe and support them to take positive risks, helping them to achieve their hopes and aspirations.

Part of a supportive team, you will lone-work at times so will have the ability to remain calm in an emergency, know when to seek support, be confident and resilient in managing difficult

situations and above all, have the interests of the people we support at the heart of everything you do.

What we offer you:

● Pay above the national minimum wage

● 28 days leave per year including public holidays, pro rata for part time employees, increasing to 29 days after 2 years service and to 31 days after 5 years service

● Cost of DBS check reimbursed on successful completion of probation

● Comprehensive service-specific induction and ongoing regular supervision, training and development

● Working alongside and shadowing a “buddy” who will support you as you settle into your new role

● Opportunity and support to achieve a work-based level 2 qualification

● Free 24 hour confidential Employee Assistance Programme helpline

● Reduced rate voluntary healthcare cash plan to support your health and wellbeing and that of your family

● The chance to wake up everyday knowing that you are making a difference!

If you are looking for your next career move, or have experience of caring for a family member or a loved one, or are ready for a change in career, are positive, kind, honest and a good listener, this could be the job for you. You will have patience, common sense and the ability to problem solve and will share our values of choice, independence, equality and treating everyone with respect.

To apply for this vacancy please go to our website

https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/working-for-us/

Please read the job description and person specification before completing the online application form.

If you require further information please contact Karolina or Jill via

admin@newdirectionsrugby.org.uk

The successful applicant will be subject to a full enhanced DBS check and required to subscribe to the DBS Update Service, the costs of which will be reimbursed on successful completion of the 6 month probation period. There is also the requirement to review the Update Service subscription annually, which is refunded upon proof of payment. It is a condition of employment to keep this subscription up to date.