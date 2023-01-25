Homes for Ukraine scheme: Become a sponsor for a Ukrainian family.

The war in Ukraine is ongoing and Ukrainian families are still in need.

Since it began, more than 600 households in Warwickshire have stepped forward, hosting and supporting nearly 1000 refugees in a unique way.

Warwickshire residents provide not just accommodation, but a warm welcome, a network of support and help with settling into the UK.

But with the difficulties of the cost-of-living crisis, this effort has a huge impact not only on the people that had been forced to leave their home but also on those in our community who host them.

Recognising that, each sponsor who accommodates a Ukrainian guest receives a £350 a month 'thank you' payment which is payable for up to 12 months after guests arrive in the UK. From November 2022, Warwickshire County Council agreed to offer an additional payment of £150 per month to all hosts who commit to their guests staying beyond six months. Using the Homes for Ukraine funding from the government, the hosts is paid per month up to the 12-month payment, totalling an additional £900. The payment is tax-free and can be either a single long staying guest, or multiple groups.

Additionally, according to the new government’s funding announcement, once a guest has been in the UK for 12 months, the “thank you” payment will increase to £500 per month - even if the potential sponsor has not hosted before.

With more families than ever needed to accommodate Ukrainian families, Warwickshire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine Support team is holding a webinar on Thursday, 9 February, 18:30 pm to inform future sponsors about the scheme and the available support.

Residents interested in becoming sponsors on the Homes for Ukraine scheme will have the chance:

To meet with the Homes for Ukraine Support Team.

To find out information about the role and the responsibility of a sponsor and a guest.

To talk about the impact that sponsoring/hosting may have on them and their family.

To get advice from the team on how to set house rules.

To network with other families who are thinking of getting involved or who are already hosting families.

And finally, to get informed about the available support and services in Warwickshire.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “The Homes for Ukraine scheme draws on the huge generosity and goodwill of Warwickshire residents. I encourage everyone that is considering hosting to join the webinar and get well informed about the scheme. We appreciate that becoming a host and opening your home to strangers is a very important decision, and a big commitment but Warwickshire residents who have joined the scheme so far, are making a massive difference to innocent people whose lives have been torn apart and feedback has been that it is a rewarding and fulfilling experience for them.

“If you feel you are able and would like to take this step, please know that the county council, its partners and many residents in Warwickshire will be there to support you.

“By opening your home and by offering your time and generosity, you will be living up to the values that Warwickshire represents”.

To book your place please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/warwickshire-homes-for-ukraine-scheme-new-sponsors-webinar-tickets-474611133677

For further information on this event, please call 0800 408 1447 or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk.