Parents and carers waiting for secondary school offers invited to meet school admissions team online

Parents and carers of Year 6 children who will be starting secondary school in September are invited to join an online webinar on Tuesday 28 February with the WCC's school admissions team.

The webinar is to give parents and carers an opportunity to understand more about the school offer that they will receive on National Offer Day, which is 1st March. This is the day when every child across England will find out which school place they have been offered.

School is one of the most important parts of a child’s life and this event is there to give parents and carers as much support as possible in deciding how to respond to their school offer.

The webinar, called “Getting Your Secondary School Offer: Guidance for Parents and Carers” will be held on Tuesday 28 February at 7pm. Parents and carers will hear from the education team who manage the applications process, who will share advice and guidance as well as answer any questions. Places should be booked online at: http://bit.ly/3iYtAZj

Any parents and carers not able to join on the evening will still be able to watch a recording of the event a few days later, when it will be available on Warwickshire County Council’s YouTube channel.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said: “Making the move to secondary school is a big step and I know lots of families will be looking forward to the 1 March when they will find out which school has offered their child a place. We want to make sure every parent and carer has all the information they need for when that offer arrives, as we know some families won’t get the news they were hoping for and will have difficult decisions to make. So, I hope as many as possible will take this opportunity to hear from the admissions team and ask any questions they have”.

More information on applying for a Year 7 secondary school place is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/applying-secondary-school-place.