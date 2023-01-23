Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service supports Register My Appliance Week 2023

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging householders to register all electrical appliances in their home, whether they’re brand new or pre-loved.

As the cost-of-living crisis prompts more people to consider buying second-hand domestic appliances, it’s never been more important to register your appliances, so that manufacturers can let you know if there is a safety repair or recall on the product.

Faulty white goods and household appliances can cause electrical fires which can pose a huge risk to life. This is why WFRS is supporting the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliance’s (AMDEA) campaign this week to remind appliance users to register appliances with the manufacturer, be they small or large, and bought, ‘adopted’ or ‘inherited’.

Registermyappliance.org.uk provides free and easy access to 60 leading brands sold in the UK. Many accept registration of products at least 12 years old and no proof of purchase is needed.

A recent YouGov survey conducted for AMDEA’s Register My Appliance Week 2023 showed a sharp rise in people thinking about buying a second-hand large domestic appliance, due to the current increasing cost-of-living.

Now one in four (25%) of people say they are likely to consider buying a second-hand appliance online, compared to just one in six (16%) four years ago. For Millennials, two in five (37%) are now likely to buy pre-loved online, with the over 55s least likely at 12%.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said:

“Many more people are thinking about buying second hand to reduce costs. Some will also be installing products pre-used by another member of their family or maybe adopting a machine that was already connected when they moved into a new place.

“Registering these appliances means that manufacturer can update you in case of a safety repair or recall. It’s also good for anybody in rented or housing association accommodation. It provides you with peace of mind knowing you’re registered, and it might even extend the life of the appliance.

“Many people are unaware that they can register even the oldest of appliances. Registering is a free and simple way to stay informed and protect your household from a potentially dangerous situation.”

To find out more about Register My Appliance Week 2023 and how you can register your household appliances, visit: https://www.registermyappliance.org.uk/.

For more information on fire safety in the home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.