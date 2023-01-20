Work set to begin on new cycle route in Leamington Spa

Construction of a new cycle route on the Kenilworth Road in Leamington Spa is due to start on Monday 23rd January.

The scheme will involve construction of a new cycle track alongside the east side of Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road and a new signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue between Leamington Spa town centre and Kenilworth Road. Crossing points will also be upgraded to provide facilities for both cyclists and pedestrians.

The main phase of works will take place between January and mid-April. Some of the traffic signals upgrade works and other elements, which are subject to statutory consultation in February, are expected to be delivered in a second phase in the summer. Local residents will receive regular scheme updates and these will be available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is the first section of an ambitious Active Travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route that will connect Kenilworth and Leamington Spa (K2L).

The K2L scheme is part of the County Council’s programme to improve and extend the network of walking and cycling routes in and around Warwickshire’s towns. The aim is to create a safe and attractive environment for walking, wheeling and cycling, so that they become the natural choices for shorter journeys and outdoor recreation in Warwickshire. Future plans are set out in the draft Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan.

Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Cllr Wallace Redford, said:

"I am pleased to see that work is getting underway to deliver this key cycle link and I am very grateful to local residents and stakeholders who provided comments on the original proposals last Autumn. We have reviewed the designs and looked in detail at the feedback. This has enabled us to make a number of changes and refinements to the original proposals. Some of the changes are being included in the current construction works, whilst other elements will be subject to further consultation.

"This key cycle link will contribute towards our ambitions to develop comprehensive cycle route networks in Warwickshire’s main towns and make cycling a natural choice for local journeys, helping to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, tackle congestion and support physical activity".

More detailed information, including scheme description and latest plan, is available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6 .

Latest road works information is also available here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap

The scheme is funded by the County Council and the Government’s Getting Building Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership. The works will be undertaken by the County Council’s Highways Contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.