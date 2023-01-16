Combe Fields Road - 40mph Speed Limit and Waiting Restrictions

The industrial estate at Pilot Way is to be developed and a new access road constructed, joining Pilot way to Combe Fields Road. Waiting restrictions and a Speed limit change are being proposed.

Scheme Overview

The industrial estate at Pilots Way off Combe Fields Road is to be developed and a new access road is to be constructed, joining Pilot Way to Combe Fields Road. This junction is to feature traffic signals with a reduced speed limit of 40 miles per hour and associated double yellow lines are proposed as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 130 kB)

40mph Speed Limit Statement of Reasons (PDF, 74 kB)

40mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 88 kB)

Waiting Restrictions Statement of Reasons (PDF, 121 kB)

Waiting Restrictions Draft Order (PDF, 121 kB)

Rugby Borough Waiting Restrictions Consolidation Order (PDF, 1454 kB)

Technical Drawings

PTRO22-007-01 Speed Limit Plan (PDF, 282 kB)

PTRO22-007-02 Waiting Restrictions Plan (PDF, 276 kB)

ParkMap Tile DP78 (PDF, 577 kB)

ParkMap Tile DQ78 (PDF, 443 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412641).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 10 February 2023.