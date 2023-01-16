Phase 2 of the Birmingham Road improvement scheme set to begin

Work is set to begin at the end of January on the second phase of Stratford’s ambitious Birmingham Road improvement scheme. Phase two of the scheme, which addresses the northern section, from the...

Work is set to begin at the end of January on the second phase of Stratford’s ambitious Birmingham Road improvement scheme.

Phase two of the scheme, which addresses the northern section, from the A46 roundabout to just north of St Peter’s Way in Stratford, will feature:

A new cycle path and segregated footpath;

A pedestrian crossing;

Better facilities for cyclists at junctions; and

A two-lane in, one-lane carriageway out of town, swapping the existing arrangements.

The combination of these changes will result in better flow of traffic, and much better and safer provision for those wishing to walk or cycle into town from the many new developments at the northern most end of the Birmingham Road.

The works on Phase 2, which are to be carried out by Balfour Beatty, will commence at the end of January 2023.

Councillor Wallace Redford, portfolio holder for Transport and Planning said: “We are delighted that Phase two of the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme will soon be underway. This is a hugely exciting highways project that will deliver real benefits for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in the town of Stratford.

“The carefully thought-out changes of this phase will all combine to greatly improve the flow of traffic through the town of Stratford whilst also making it far safer and more practical for residents and visitors to choose an active travel alternative to the car such as walking or cycling.

“As a Council, we have been very clear for a number of years that running alongside our commitment to encouraging more of our residents to ditch their cars and choose active travel for short journeys is the need to create and adapt the infrastructure that makes that possible. Phases 1 and 2 of the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme are this commitment to an active travel future for Warwickshire made real.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Ward Member for Stratford North, said: “I’m delighted to see the latest phase of works on the Birmingham Road getting underway. As one of the main arteries into the town, it’s vital that this muti-million pound investment is now happening.

“As well as improving things for drivers, the scheme focuses on improvements for cyclists and pedestrians, which is really great to see. If more of those who are able to walk and pedal leave their cars at home, the personal benefits to them, the environment and Stratford’s busy roads will all be increased”

Following the completion of Phase 2 of the scheme, there will be a third Phase, which will see works taking place from the Arden Street junction up to the St Peter’s Way junction. It is hoped that these works will also begin in 2023

You can view the scheme drawing detail and keep up to date on progress by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birminghamroadstratford