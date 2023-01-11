PA Finder is a register of personal assistants looking for work and is available online to people with disabilities who need support to live independently.

Join PA Finder - Penderels Trust

We have people with disabilities and support needs who are looking to recruit personal assistants in your area now. Being a personal assistant is different. You just work one-to-one with the person you support which means you can make a real difference to their life.

There are many benefits of joining our PA Finder service:

Joining PA Finder is free of charge

Your profile is visible to potential employers 24/7

You can say when and where you would like to work

Being on PA Finder does not stop you from looking for other work or holding other jobs (e.g. if you work part-time and would like more hours)

You can update your profile at any time You can take yourself off PA Finder at any time (e.g. if you find a job)

When you sign up, you will also:

Have access to our DBS checking service

Receive up-to-date news via our regular e-newsletters

Have access to training and other resources

Receive a copy of the PA Handbook and Code of Conduct

If you are not sure this type of role is right for you, why not visit www.aquestionofcare.org.uk and try their interactive video challenge ‘A Question of Care: a Career for You’ to see what a career in care is like?

Applying to join our PA Finder register is easy, simply go to www.penderelstrust.org.uk/pafinder and click on ‘Register Now’ in the PA Finder box. You will be applying to join the register, not for a specific job role. Once employed, your employer is the person you support, not Penderels Trust.

Phone: 02476 511611

Email: pafinder@penderelstrust.org.uk