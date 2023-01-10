Over 3,000 Warwickshire residents visit the Warwickshire County Council website on Christmas Day

Can you guess what was the most popular search?

While many Warwickshire residents were busy with cooking Christmas dinner, exchanging presents or watching the King’s speech, 3,184 people took time out to visit the Warwickshire County Council website on Christmas Day.

While this number is much lower than a normal day, it shows that Warwickshire residents still value being able to access essential information at any time or day. The website includes a range of useful services, from advice on how to access help with the cost of living to the opening times for local libraries.

So, what were people looking for on Christmas Day? The Council’s data shows that one of the most popular reasons for the website visit was to check school term dates. The other very popular reason was to find out the opening days and times of the nine household waste recycling centres around Warwickshire.

The latest news on the temporary closure of the M42 over the Christmas period was also popular with website visitors, as was the information reminding parents and carers to apply for their reception and junior school place by the 15 January deadline.

Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation Andy Jenns noted “We now live in a digital world when we all want access to information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – and Christmas Day is clearly no exception. With children home from school and the amount of wrapping, cardboard and other recyclable waste building up over the Christmas period, it’s probably not surprising that people are checking when schools and local waste recycling centres are re-opening! I’m just pleased we can help people to find what they need, and hope that more people realise our website has a wealth of useful information to support them”.

For access to all services, from education to highways, waste and recycling to public health, libraries to country parks, registration services to support for children and families, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk – at any time, on any day.