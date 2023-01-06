Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service on the importance of testing smoke alarms regularly

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking residents to ensure they have smoke alarms fitted on every level of their home and that they are tested regularly.

In conjunction with the national Fire Kills campaign this month, campaigns agreed by Chief Fire Officers throughout the UK to address prominent safety issues, WFRS is encouraging all residents to check they have enough smoke alarms in their home and that they are working properly.

Testing takes only a couple of seconds, but it can save lives. And the stark statistics show the difference between having a smoke alarm that works and one that is not functioning properly.

90% of homes have at least one smoke alarm; however, smoke alarms alerted householders to a fire in only 43% of cases.

The most common reason a smoke alarm failed to activate was because the fire was outside its range.

For this reason, WFRS is urging residents to have a think about how many smoke alarms they have in their home.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “We must all make sure that we have enough smoke alarms to cover our homes and test them regularly, at least once a month.

“If you don’t have enough or they’re not in the right place, you might not be alerted in time. You should have at least one smoke alarm on each level of your home, ideally placed on the ceiling in hallways or landings. Placing them next to sleeping areas and in rooms where electrical items are present can also give you another means of warning.

“No matter how many smoke alarms you have, you should test them on a regular basis to make sure they are working properly. In the event of fire, having working smoke alarms gives you time to get out, stay out and call 999.”

To keep people safe, here are some top smoke alarm tips from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue:

Test smoke alarms regularly, at least once a month

Make sure smoke alarms are fitted on every level of the home

Whatever happens, never remove the batteries in smoke alarms unless replacing them. Some require new batteries every year.

Plan and practise an escape route and make sure that everyone in your home knows it

In the event of a fire, get out, stay out and call 999

Test smoke alarms for those people who are unable to test their own

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.