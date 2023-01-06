Green new year’s resolutions for 2023

Residents are encouraged to make a commitment to the planet by making green and sustainable new year’s resolutions for 2023.

The new year is traditionally a time for new beginnings, for new resolutions and for new ambitions. This year, Warwickshire County Council are encouraging residents to think about committing to making little changes that will make a big difference to the environment and their impact on our planet’s changing climate. To help them succeed in their green resolution, throughout 2023, the Council will be sharing a selection of environmentally-friendly new year’s resolutions that residents can try for themselves across Twitter, Facebook and its website. These will include committing to:

Doing away with single-use plastics such as bottled water and disposable coffee cups;

Using local repair cafes to fix damaged goods rather than throwing them away;

Recycling and composting as much household waste as possible

Creating new environments for wildlife either through planting in gardens or by joining community environmental groups; and

Committing to ditching the car for short journeys (less than 5 miles) and choosing an active travel alternative (Walking, Cycling or Scooting).

Committing to using public transport for longer journeys. There is no better time than now to hop on a bus with the ongoing £2 Single Adult Fare Pilot.

A study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology suggests that only around 46% of people who make new year’s resolutions are successful, meaning more than half of the people who set a goal for the new year will fail. The resolution most likely to fail are gym visits, which see a boom in early January only to be forgotten before the month is out. Choosing a green resolution is the easy part. How can residents ensure that they do not become part of the 54% of people whose new year’s resolutions fail?

The answer is simple, but powerful.

Write it down!

Numerous studies have shown that people are far more likely to make positive change if they write down the thing that they are committed to do or change.

The Council is encouraging residents to write down their Green Resolutions, take a picture of themselves holding it and send this to them on Twitter or Facebook using the Hashtag #WCCGreenResolutions

WCC will share a selection of these resolutions throughout January to further inspire other residents to make their own commitments.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “It’s the little things that we can all do that will add up and make a big difference to our environment and planet.

“I hope as many of our residents as possible will commit to making a Green Resolution in 2023 as together we strive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.

The Council is currently engaging with residents around the draft Sustainable Futures Strategy. There are now less than 2 weeks for people to provide their feedback and shape the future direction of travel around climate change. Find out more here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/sustainable-futures-strategy/

Residents who can spare 1.5 hours of time one evening before the end of January are encouraged to volunteer to be part of a one-off focus group. Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3685/take-part-in-a-climate-change-focus-group-in-2023

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

To sign-up to the Warwickshire County Council climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: www.eepurl.com/hrk-zf