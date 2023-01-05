Make a change this new year

January is often a time when people are looking to introduce healthy habits and make positive lifestyle changes.

Warwickshire County Council is sharing tips and advice throughout the month to support people looking to create new habits this new year.

The new year and added motivation can be a great time to reduce or quit smoking and alcohol, with the added incentive of knowing that many others are also doing it. Small changes to introduce healthier choices can make it easier to turn these new changes into longer term habits.

Smokers who are able to quit for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good. Quitting will allow people to start moving better, breathing more easily - and with the average smoker smoking 10 cigarettes a day, quitting could save £2352 a year.

Smokers in Warwickshire can call 0333 005 0095, text ‘QUIT’ to 60777 or email eh.warksstopsmoking@nhs.net to access additional stop smoking support such as, talking directly to stop smoking advisors either over the phone or video call, support via text messages or as part of a virtual support group.

Taking part in Dry January is an opportunity to reset drinking habits - cutting back or quitting drinking can help to improve sleep, energy levels, mental health and concentration. Support is available to help people cut out alcohol through the Alcohol Change website or their dedicated app which helps to set targets and view progress. Advice on reducing alcohol is also available, including tips such as:

Pace yourself – if you’re on a night out you don’t need to keep up with everyone else, drink at your own pace and swap alternative alcoholic drinks for water or non-alcoholic alternatives.

Keep a drinking diary – this can help you to see when you’re drinking alcohol and how much, it could help you to understand whether there is a pattern and where you could make changes.

Include alcohol free days – if you drink on a regular basis, try including more alcohol-free days into your week to give your body a rest.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health said:

“The new year is often a time when we look to make some positive changes and introduce new habits. We know that these changes can help to improve our health and wellbeing but sometimes we need more than willpower to keep them up, and that’s why we want to share these support services with you to help you through your journey so you can be as healthy and independent as possible.”

For support quitting smoking, call the new number on 0333 005 0095, text ‘QUIT’ to 60777 or email eh.warksstopsmoking@nhs.net. You can also visit the Quit4Good website to find face-to-face and digital support.

For advice and support to reduce or quit drinking, visit Alcohol Change. Download the app or sign up to support emails on the website.

Support to reduce or quit drinking is available in Warwickshire and provided by CGL. Email Warwickshire.Info@cgl.org.uk, call 01926 353 513 or visit the hub at Leamington, Rugby or Nuneaton. Find out more information on the CGL website.