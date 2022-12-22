Have your say on SEND support services in Warwickshire 

Residents are being asked for their views on proposals to improve support for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire. 

As part of the SEND and Inclusion Change Programme, Warwickshire County Council is working together with partners to improve the outcomes for children and young people with SEND. 
 
To help achieve this, views are being invited from residents on proposed changes to the SEND and Inclusion Service Offer and the SEND Home to School Transport for children and young people with SEND, as part of a 12-week public consultation.    
 
The two consultations are now open and will close on the 26 February 2023. 
 
As part of the consultations, Warwickshire County Council will be holding drop-in events and live online broadcasts on the following dates. 

Drop-in sessions 

Thursday 5 January 2023 

Coleshill Primary School  

4pm - 6pm 

Friday 6 January 2023 

Warwickshire Academy, Ash Green  

11am - 1pm 

Tuesday 10 January 2023 

Benn Hall, Rugby 

1pm - 4pm 

Wednesday 11 January 2023 

Evergreen School, Warwick 

4pm - 6pm 

Monday 16 January 2023 

CHESS Centre, Nuneaton 

 

10am to 12pm 

Monday 16 January 2023 

The Old Court Room, Coleshill 

1pm to 4pm 

Wednesday 18 January 2023 

North Leamington School  

4pm - 6pm 

Thursday 19 January 2023 

Welcombe Hills School, Stratford-upon-Avon 

1pm - 4pm 

 

Online events 

Questions can be submitted in advance for the online events. To submit a question or to join the event, click on the relevant link at the bottom of the Ask Warwickshire page  https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/send-consultations/  

 

Service Review Consultation 

Thursday 12 January 2023 

12pm - 1pm 

Service Review Consultation 

Thursday 12 January 2023 

5.30pm - 6.30pm 

Home to School Transport Consultation 

Tuesday 17 January 2023 

 

3pm - 4pm  

Home to School Transport Consultation 

Friday 20 January 2023 

 

11am - 12pm 

 

Talking about the consultations, Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, said:    

“Key to what we’re aiming to achieve is to improve the outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, so that they can lead a fulfilling life and be part of their community.  The proposals for both the Service Review consultation and the SEND Home to School Transport consultation have been proposed to help us to come closer to achieving just that.  

 

“We know how important it is to ensure that the services we provide to support children, young people and their families with SEND are right, which is why we are holding a number of face to face and online events for parent carers and professionals to attend. The aim of the events is to provide people with an opportunity to listen to what the consultations are about and to ask any relevant questions they may have about the proposals. 

 

 “This is your opportunity to have your say, so please do attend one of the events or go online toask.warwickshire.gov.uk/ and fill in one or both of the SEND surveys.” 

 

You will find lots more information about the proposals, some answers to questions you may have, and how you can have your say by visiting

 https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/send-consultations/

 

If you would like any further information, please e-mail sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk or call the Family Information Service freephone number 0800 408 1558 (hours are 9-5 Mon-Fri). 

Published: 22nd December 2022

