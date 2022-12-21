Getting around Warwickshire by bus gets cheaper in 2023

Warwickshire residents are encouraged to get around by Bus in 2023 thanks to a new Government-backed scheme to save money on fares.

Most Warwickshire bus operators have signed up for the scheme aimed at capping the price of a Single ticket. This will help families, commuters and other passengers save money this winter, backed by £60 million of government investment to cap single tickets at £2 from 1 January to 31 March 2023 across England.

In Warwickshire, the following operators have signed up for the scheme:

Stagecoach

Arriva

National Express Coventry

National Express West Midlands

Pulhams

A&M Group - Flexibus (Service 9 only)

IndieGo PLUS Demand Responsive Transport (DRT)

For residents who use the Warwickshire County Council-funded IndieGo PLUS DRT service in Hatton and West Warwick, the £2 single fare is now available for journeys booked for 2023. More details here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/indiegoplus

Designed to help with the rising cost of living, it’s hoped that Warwickshire residents will seriously consider leaving the car behind and use the bus instead. With a major network of routes spanning the county, there’s sure to be one that’ll make it a real viable alternative. Most Bus operators now offer free Wi-Fi and USB charging points on-board, as well as apps that you can download and track your bus from.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning, said: “This pilot of a £2 capped Single fare for bus journeys between January and March of 2023 is fantastic news for our residents, businesses and the diverse range of bus operators that we have in the County.

“Bus passenger numbers have noticeably increased since the pandemic, however, there is work to do in further increasing bus patronage to pre-pandemic levels and beyond. Buses remain the most utilised public transport mode in the county and are a fantastic and viable option for travel across Warwickshire. Buses are much better for the environment, they promote social inclusion and provide more health benefits compared to car travel

In addition to these benefits, from the start of the new year, this incredible form of public transport will be even more cost effective with the introduction of this £2 single adult fare cap pilot.”

Buses Minister, Richard Holden, said: “Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys. So we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and help get people back on the bus.”

“The scheme will also take 2 million car journeys off the road and it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up. So, if you’re in Carlisle or Weston-Super-Mare, Birmingham or Doncaster, make sure you hop on the bus and ‘Get Around for £2’ between 1 January and 31 March.”

More details on Warwickshire routes and timetables, along with a journey planner can be found by visiting: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses.

Christmas and New Year bus service levels can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/1612/christmas-and-new-year-202223-bus-service-levels-in-warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council recently led the formation of the Warwickshire Enhanced Partnership for Buses, find out more here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3664/new-enhanced-partnership-for-buses-launches-in-warwickshire

For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport