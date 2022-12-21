New partnership to create 2,000 homes for Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council and its property company Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) have announced a major new joint venture which will see 2,000 new homes created across the county.

Develop Warwickshire will help bring sites forward for housing over the next 30 years, with three being taken forward for development within the next 12 months.

The partnership with WPDG and leading developer Countryside Partnerships, which will see £2.5 billion of developments completed, is part of the county’s drive to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights in as sustainable a way as possible, creating homes and jobs for local people.

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said the creation of Develop Warwickshire was a major step forward for Warwickshire.

“This partnership is key to our ambition to make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of local people and local communities. Unlocking our sites to create sustainable, high-quality homes and communities is a key ambition for the council, and Develop Warwickshire will play a major role in this.

“Working with Countryside Partnerships over a longer period enables us to take a more strategic approach and to maximise investment and efficiency in delivering developments which make our county an even more attractive place to live and do business.

“We went through an 18-month procurement exercise to ensure we attracted a partner with the same ambitions and objectives. Homes created by Develop Warwickshire will be timber-framed and will include features such as solar panels, putting sustainability at the heart of these sites.”

Stephen Teagle, Chief Executive of Countryside Partnerships, said: “This new joint venture with Warwickshire County Council enables us to deliver high-quality, mixed-tenure homes at scale across the region. By combining the skills of our Group with the Council’s ambitions to unlock and regenerate its own land assets, we can deliver true regeneration and maximise the benefits for local communities.”

Adam Daniels, Divisional Managing Director, Midlands, Countryside Partnerships, added: “We have a very strong track record for housing delivery across Warwickshire and the Midlands, and this JV builds on our existing partnership with Warwick District Council, which is already delivering 620 homes in Kenilworth. Over the next 30 years we can make a major contribution to the area and we can’t wait to get started on our first schemes.”

The first three sites to be brought forward are in Nuneaton, Warton and Water Orton, which are all allocated in local plans or have achieved planning consent. All the developments will comply with local authority affordable homes criteria.

Top Farm at Nuneaton has outline consent for 1,700 homes and will include a local centre; public consultation begins next month on the development of 54 homes in Water Orton; while a reserved matters application has been submitted to North Warwickshire Borough Council to build 71 homes at Warton and is awaiting determination.

Stuart Buckley of WPDG, said: “We are delighted to be moving forward with Countryside, helping to unlock these sites, create homes and stimulate communities.

“The whole reason for the formation of WPDG is to help realise the potential of the council’s property and land assets, and housing is a main pillar of that drive. Countryside is an award-winning, highly-regarded housebuilder and it shares our vision for placemaking and sustainable communities.”