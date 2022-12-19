Find out Warwickshire Libraries’ Twixmas opening times this festive season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Find out when Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries are open to offer a warm welcome and support local communities this festive season.

Warwickshire Libraries will close from 4pm on Christmas Eve (24 December), and will re-open again from Thursday 29 December, offering Twixmas opening hours so that residents can visit their local library on the 29, 30, and 31 December in between Christmas and New Year offering access to the full range of library services. Usual library opening hours will resume from Tuesday 3 January 2022. To find out local library opening times during the entire winter season, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary.

Don’t forget Warwickshire Libraries’ digital services are also available 24/7 during the Christmas period and beyond, including the online library catalogue, the BorrowBox collection, which hosts a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks, and eMagazines, eNewspapers and eMusic available through Pressreader & Libby for all library members to enjoy.

If you are not a library member and would like to join to enjoy these warm and welcoming communal spaces, membership is completely free. Ask a member of staff at your local library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

Warwickshire Libraries are participating this winter in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative. Residents who are struggling with energy costs, or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time. Each participating library will also provide support to help visitors to access advice and guidance from partner organisations such as Citizens Advice. To find out more, including which other facilities are open as Warm Welcome locations across Warwickshire, visit the Cost of Living Hub.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwickshire libraries are safe, warm, and inclusive spaces that enable people to enjoy reading books in comfortable settings, to connect with each other, and to find out more from our friendly staff about the great range of free activities and support services we have available. Residents of all ages can sign-up at any time to enjoy the benefits of their local library spaces through a no-cost membership. “Warwickshire Libraries are also participating locations in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative to help local communities have access to heated spaces to stay safe and well this winter. Our Twixmas opening hours on the 29, 30, and 31 December only continue to support this important access to warmth during the colder winter months, and everyone is welcome visit.”

To keep up to date with Warwickshire Libraries activities, information, and events, you can: