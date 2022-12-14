M42 to close between Junction 9 and 10 from Friday 23 December to Tuesday 3 January

In order to construct the new HS2 railway, a bridge will be installed that will carry the HS2 line over the M42 Motorway near Junction 9, north of Lea Marston and Curdworth in North Warwickshire.

HS2 and Balfour Beatty VINCI are working closely with National Highways to plan and complete these works. There will be a phased temporary full closure of both the M42 southbound and northbound, between junctions 9 and 10.

National Highways will close the M42 motorway, in both directions:

Southbound carriageway closure (Junctions 10 to 9) – from 9pm on Friday 23 December 2022 to 5am Tuesday 3 January 2023

Northbound carriageway closure (Junctions 9 to 10) – from 5pm Saturday 24 December 2022 to 5am Tuesday 3 January 2023

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place over this period with advance signage in place to help inform motorists of the closure. HS2 are advising all those travelling north or south, or between North Warwickshire and North West Leicestershire, to allow extra time for all journeys as surrounding roads may be busier than normal.

The original HS2 Environmental Statement (ES) scheme design required the bridge to be constructed ‘in situ’ on a live motorway over a 20-month period. This option would require three months of total overnight closures, narrow lanes, and a reduced speed limit of 50mph to complete the works. These lengthy closure periods would have required a defined diversion route to be active for a three month period, increasing traffic volumes, congestion and delays on the local road network.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’ve worked with contractors on these revised plans to reduce the impact on road users and improve safety for the workforce. The revisions have resulted in a change to the construction method, with the box structure now constructed to the side of the motorway and then pushed into place using a ‘box jacking’ technique, rather than being constructed in place.

“This period has been selected as the time likely to cause least disruption to road users. National Highways modelling shows traffic levels drop during this period as this section of road is a heavy commuter route.

“Our priority is to minimise, as much as possible, the impact that these works have on residents and communities.”

Marston Box bridge will be the UK’s first ‘box-slide’ bridge over a motorway and will carry the HS2 line across the M42 motorway. Marston Box will connect to Dunton Wood Embankment to the south and the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal Viaduct, which crosses the canal, to the north. The structure will be approximately 190 metres in length, of which approximately 82 metres will be made up by the Marston Box.

To receive updates about the closure, visit: www.hs2inwarwickshire.co.uk