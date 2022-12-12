Grant funding available to support development of English language skills

Warwickshire County Council continues to provide a warm Warwickshire welcome to individuals & communities with the launch of a grant fund...

...which will help provide conversational English language courses.

Voluntary and community organisations are encouraged to apply for grants from the Council’s Community Provision of Conversational English Language Grant to support small-scale projects that aim to increase and sustain the capacity of volunteer ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) provision.

Groups are able to apply for funding of up to £500 with the total grant fund worth £10,000. The launch of the grant aims to support the development of English language skills of people newly arrived in Warwickshire, including refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.

It is hoped that formal ESOL provision will be able to increase to match the increased demand but in the interim period, the community and voluntary sector has a vital role to play in offering English language support to newly arrived communities. It is envisaged that this support would be addition to formal, accredited ESOL being accessed elsewhere.

Councillor Heather Timms, WCC Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “Through the launch of this grant fund we are aiming to increase ESOL provision offered across Warwickshire, in response to the growth of new communities in the county.

“We recognise that local voluntary and community groups have a vital role to play in supplementing formal classes, providing additional language support and offering an opportunity for those who may otherwise face barriers in accessing this type of course.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this grant as a way to support groups in their vital work with migrant communities. Applications can be made online and support is available to help them to do this before the application deadline of 15 January 2023”

The application window for funding bids is due to open on Monday 12 December at 9am.

All applications should be aimed at addressing the following key priority areas:

Improve English language skills

Support VCS organisations to continue and/or expand their provision of conversational English classes for speakers of other languages

Enable learners to access some language provision throughout academic year before they are able to enrol on the mainstream ESOL provision, which is usually in September or January

Provide classes that can reach learners who have barriers to accessing mainstream classes such as transport/ childcare issues/ lack of former formal learning

Improve access to mainstream ESOL provision by signposting

Improve community cohesion in the newly arrived refugees, asylum seekers and migrants

Promote equalities and inclusivity

For support and queries regarding the application, please email migration@warwickshire.gov.uk

Applications can be made online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/englishlanguagegrant

There will be a webinar on Wednesday 14 December from 6:30-8:00pm. This will provide an opportunity for representatives of community and voluntary groups to ask for guidance with their application. For information on the webinar, including joining link, please contact migration@warwickshire.gov.uk

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Sunday 15 January 2023.