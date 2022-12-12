A429 Coventry Road, Warwick - Shared Use Cycle Track

Warwickshire County Council is proposing under sections 65 and 66 of the Highways Act 1980 to convert parts of the footways on A429 Coventry Road into a shared & segregated use footway/cycle track.

Scheme Overview

Modifications to the junction of Guys Cross Park Road with Coventry Road are proposed as part of a cycling infrastructure scheme to accommodate cyclists on a shared footway / cycleway, which will be segregated in some sections, along the west side of Coventry Road. Further details can be found in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Cycle Track Order Public Notice (PDF, 88 kB)

Section 65 & 66 Public Notice (PDF, 125 kB)

Cycle Track Order 2022 (PDF, 342 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 87 kB)

Technical Drawings

9.2-A429--063-021 (PDF, 555 kB)

9.2-A429--063-022 (PDF, 634 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Daniel Morris, Transport & Highways, Communities, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number: 01926 412529).

Any representations relating to this proposal, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be sent via email to tpu@warwickshire.gov.uk and titled “A429 Coventry Road” as the subject header or addressed to Daniel Morris, Transport & Highways, Communities, The Post Room – Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Representations, and the name of the person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 13 January 2023.