Work set to begin on the exciting Oakley Grove School build

Work on the new all-through school at Oakley Grove in South Leamington will begin on Monday 12 December 2022.

The school, a £56m investment by Warwickshire County Council, is one of the authority’s largest ever investments and, upon completion, will be one of the largest schools in the County. The funding to build the school was approved to meet the need for over 1000 additional school places in the area with 4,500 homes being built at the Oakley Grove Housing Estate.

It was recently confirmed that the high-profile new school will be welcomed into the local Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust which has nine schools within its family, among them are Southam College, rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted and Southam Primary School, top-rated by The Sunday Times.

The new school will be Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust’s first all-through school and adds to the Trust’s varied portfolio of successful local schools, all of which are within a short radius of its location.

The first cohort of Year 7 pupils for the school in Sept 2023 will be catered for in a specially constructed site at Myton School in Warwick. In the following year the school will welcome its first reception year group and a further Year 7 cohort into its new state of the art facilities.

The ultimate aim is for the new school to meet local need by providing 50 early years places, 420 two-form entry primary school places, 900 six form entry secondary places and further SEND provision across both age ranges. Applications for the first cohort of pupils will be open until October 31st this year, with capacity for 180 new starters in its first Year 7.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire’s portfolio holder for education, said: “The all-through school at Oakley Grove demonstrates a huge commitment by the County Council to education in that area and to meeting the massive increase in need for school places that we will soon be seeing.

“This all-through, state-of-the-art facility promises to meet the expectations of that commitment. I am delighted that work will be starting on Monday to begin making this ambitious vision a reality.

“I’m also excited that the new school will be under the stewardship of the Stowe Valley MAT which has shown that it can deliver outstanding results for children across the age spectrum. The vison that the trust has for the children, where exceptional education will be delivered at the heart of the community is very impressive. This shares our ethos and I am confident that the Trust, the school and the County Council will work together to make sure that all children at the school have the very best opportunities possible.”

Local residents will be notified directly of any road closures resulting from the start of works on the Oakley Grove site over the coming days and these will also be listed here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap

More information about Oakley Grove, can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-planning-policies-performance/new-schools/4