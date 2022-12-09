Scamnesty Campaign 2022

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to participate in this year’s Scamnesty ‘scam mail amnesty’ campaign
Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards are supporting Scamnesty 2022 and urging residents to send any unwanted scam and nuisance mail that they receive into the National Trading Standards (NTS) Scams Team completely free of charge.
Postal scams are letters sent with the goal of obtaining your money using deception or fraud.
There are many different types of scam mail including:
- fake lotteries or prize draws
- fake psychics
- bogus health cures
- investment scams
Where to send your scam mail
Send scam mail (no need for a stamp) to:
NTSST
FREEPOST
MAIL MARSHALS
By sending your scam mail to the National Scams Team you will be helping them to disrupt the activities of postal scammers and help prevent these bogus letters landing on people’s doorsteps
Spotting a Postal Scam
If you can tick off one or more of the following in any suspicious post you've received, it’s probably a scam:
- Bad spelling or poor grammar
- A request out of the blue asking for money
- You’re asked to pay up front to receive what’s on offer