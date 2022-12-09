Scamnesty Campaign 2022

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to participate in this year’s Scamnesty ‘scam mail amnesty’ campaign

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards are supporting Scamnesty 2022 and urging residents to send any unwanted scam and nuisance mail that they receive into the National Trading Standards (NTS) Scams Team completely free of charge.

Postal scams are letters sent with the goal of obtaining your money using deception or fraud.

There are many different types of scam mail including:

fake lotteries or prize draws

fake psychics

bogus health cures

investment scams

Where to send your scam mail

Send scam mail (no need for a stamp) to:

NTSST

FREEPOST

MAIL MARSHALS

By sending your scam mail to the National Scams Team you will be helping them to disrupt the activities of postal scammers and help prevent these bogus letters landing on people’s doorsteps

Spotting a Postal Scam

If you can tick off one or more of the following in any suspicious post you've received, it’s probably a scam:

Bad spelling or poor grammar

A request out of the blue asking for money

You’re asked to pay up front to receive what’s on offer

