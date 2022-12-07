Warwickshire Police arrest more suspected drink and drug drivers

Warwickshire Police are continuing to target those suspected of drinking or taking drugs and driving on Warwickshire’s roads during the World Cup and Christmas party season.
During the first two weeks of the operation officers have stopped 162 vehicles and arrested 45 drivers for drink or drug driving related offences including:
- A 24 year old man from Warwick who was arrested at 00:46hours on Wednesday 30 November in Hill Street, Warwick on suspicion of drink driving. Officers spotted a Vauxhall Insignia driving along Hill Street, Warwick and after observing the manner of driving asked the driver to stop with blue lights illuminated. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on 27 January 2023.
- A 30 year old man from Rugby was arrested at 19:40hours on 29 November in Freemantle Road, Rugby on suspicion of drug driving and possession of what are believed to be class A drugs after officers spotted him parked in a layby. He failed a drug swipe and has been released under investigation pending further tests.
- A 21 year old man from Fareham, Hampshire was arrested at 22:45hours on 28 November in Warwick Road, Knowle on suspicion of drug driving and possession of what is believed to be class A drugs after officers stopped the Seat Leon Cupra he was driving and he provided a positive result on a drug swipe test. He was later cautioned for possession of class A and released under investigation for the suspected drug driving offence.
- A 34 year old woman from Wolverhampton was arrested at 12:16hours on 28 November 2022 in Howes Lane, Baginton on suspicion of drug driving, Theft of Motor Vehicle and driving while disqualified after the van was reported stolen from Leamington. The vehicle was seen by police and followed and stung when the driver failed to stop. The driver tested positive for what is believed to be Cocaine when drug swiped and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
- A 56 year old woman from Coleshill was arrested at 16:30hours on 30 November in Church Street, Atherstone on suspicion of drink driving when a member of the public called police concerned about someone getting into a car to drive. Officers stopped the driver in their car on the high street to speak to them. She was later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 1 January 2023.
- A 31 year old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at 21.30hours on 2 December in Eastlands Road Rugby when he was found in the vehicle with the engine running. He was charged with drink driving and is next due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on 3 January 2023 following a first appearance on 5 December.
- A 28 year old man from Nuneaton was arrested at 02.13hours on 3 December on suspicion of drink driving when officers observed his manner of driving a Mazda on Queens Road. The driver was stopped and failed a roadside breath test. He is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 23 December 2022.
- A 29 year old man from Kenilworth was arrested at 02.54hours on 3 December on the A46, Leamington Road, Kenilworth on suspicion of drink driving when officers were called to a collision where a Peugeot had collided with street signs. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on 27 January 2023.
- An 18 year old man from Nuneaton was arrested at 04.45hours on 4 December on suspicion of drink driving in Corporation Street Nuneaton when police observed his manner of driving a silver Astra and he failed a roadside breath test. He has been charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 27 January 2023.
- A 30 year old man from Astley, Nuneaton was arrested at 02.25hours on 4 December on suspicion of drink driving in Cedar Road, Nuneaton after officers observed his manner of driving. He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 27 January
- A 26 year old woman from Rugby was arrested at 22.58hours on 3 December after a member of the public reported a collision involving a Ford Focus in Lawford Road, Rugby. Officers attended and the driver failed a roadside breath test. She was later charged to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 27 January 2023.
- A 47 year old man from Dunchurch was arrested at 23.00hours on 4 December on suspicion of Failing to Provide a Breath Test after he drove behind a police car that was attending a collision in Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele and got out to talk to officers. Officers requested he provide a breath test and he failed to provide one. He was later charged and is due to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on 3 February 2023.
- A 27 year old man from Binley, Coventry was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at 00.55hours on 5 December 2022 near the A46 Festival Island, Stoneleigh when officers observed his manner of driving of a Seat Arona and stopped the vehicle. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was later charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates on 3 February 2023.