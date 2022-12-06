Loxley Road, Stratford upon Avon - Section 90 Notice

The requirement for the combination of the Road Hump and Build-out is to reduce speed for traffic travelling from the existing 50mph part of Loxley Road, as it reaches the 30mph part of Loxley Road.

Scheme Overview

Following on from a road safety audit, it is proposed to introduce a combination of road humps and build-outs along the Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Technical Documents

Public Notice (PDF, 35 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 14 kB)

PTRO22-006-01 Consultation Plan (PDF, 437 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any queries relating to these proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number: 01926 412954).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 20 January 2023.