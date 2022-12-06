Staying warm and active during the winter months

Keeping active during the winter months can feel like an uphill struggle. Wintry conditions and reduced daylight hours can lead to people being less active during this time.

Being physically active can help to improve health and wellbeing, even 10 minutes a day of physical activity can boost your mood. Adults should aim to be active for at least 2.5 hours a week and being active in bouts of 10 minutes or more is a great way to start. Whether you’re looking to include more exercise at home or outdoors, there are plenty of ways to include more activity in your daily routine on the Keeping Active webpage.

If you’re unable to go out for a walk, have mobility issues or simply want to do something inside your home, there are specific seated exercises to be found by going to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-ageing. The website is a great resource for all levels of fitness and the exercises allow you to go at your own pace and you can even rewind and pause the videos, should you need to.

While exercise can warm you up, continuing to stay warm is also important through the colder months. There are a number of services with advice about keeping yourself and your home heated this winter, visit the Keeping Warm webpage for more information.

The NHS suggest heating your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Ideally this should be at least 18 degrees in the rooms that your regularly use, such as your living room or bedroom.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“We all know that keeping physically fit is good for physical and mental health. However, during the winter it is harder to find the motivation to get outside and get active. Our resources have solutions for people of all levels of fitness, please do visit the website and see what’s on offer.”

For more information about good health and wellbeing visit warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness.