Stratford District CPE Variation D - Camden Road Signalised Junction Upgrade

Further to the introduction of a new traffic signal junction providing access to the B4035 Camden Road from new housing developments, proposals for waiting restrictions are being proposed.

Scheme Overview

As part of an approved housing estate along the B4053 Camden Road, Shipston together with a new signalised junction, it is proposed to introduce No Waiting at any Time restrictions as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 128 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 132 kB)

Stratford Variation D Order 2023 (PDF, 102 kB)

Stratford Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1,520 kB)

Technical Documents

ParkMap Tile JV46 Revision 0 (PDF, 564 kB)

ParkMap Tile JV47 Revision 0 (PDF, 577 kB)

Drawing No. TR/11353-01 (PDF, 502 kB)

Representations and Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council Tel. no. 01926 412 536.

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 06 January 2023.