Community Pantries case studies

Read some of the case studies for the Community Pantry scheme below.

Pantry Member A: Member A worked as a painter and decorator on the south coast and lived with a partner, but when Member A’s latest contract ended, so did their relationship. The Community Pantry team met Member A after they had hitch-hiked back up to Warwickshire, hoping to stay with some friends and ‘sofa surf’ whilst they rebuilt their life.

Following support through the Camp Hill Community Pantry, Member A was able to rely on the food support provided whilst working with Citizens Advice at the Pantry to secure some emergency accommodation and receive help applying for Universal credit. Thanks to this support, Member A is no longer homeless and has been able to secure employment in Warwickshire as a labourer which has improved their mental health.

Pantry Member B: As a mum of three children, including a disabled child, Pantry Member B is on multiple types of benefits including Universal Credit and carers allowance. Due to increases in cost of living and personal financial struggles, Member B self-referred to the Camp Hill Community Pantry after hearing about it from a friend.

At the Community Pantry, Member B could sit and have a coffee with staff and other Pantry members to talk in a safe space about their struggles. This became an uplifting part of their day, and Member B could bring their children along to get involved in the weekly shop to help choose the food. The Pantry provides Member B with food security and improves their mental health by lessening the strain on their financial resources, whilst Member B’s children can enjoy happily interacting with staff and playing with the toys available.