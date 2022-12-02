On the Pathway to a Fulfilling Future in Warwick Mencap Heart of England

MORE freedom to get outdoors and be part of the community – two of the driving forces behind a big move to a new base for a charity supporting local people with learning disabilities in Warwick.

Heart of England Mencap is celebrating a new home for Pathway - its day activity service providing meaningful leisure and learning opportunities to adults with learning and physical disabilities.

After a brilliant 8 years at WarwickSpace, Pathway is now running from the HQ of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts in St Nicholas Park.

The hope is that the new base will allow Heart of England Mencap to expand its day services in Warwick, opening more days each week and offering more activities – especially out in the community.

Lorna Hayes, Head of Community Day Services for HofE Mencap, explains:

“The space at the sea scout headquarters is absolutely fantastic for us – not only giving us more room to enhance our indoor activities like cooking or upcycling projects, but crucially it’s about the outside space too – like having the freedom to go out for an Autumn walk. We also want to start up accessible cycling sessions in the park, as we have done in Stratford.”

“Being part of the community and being positive faces within the community for adults with disabilities is hugely important to us and to the people we support,” added Activities Coordinator Shivorne Poole.

“One of our customers took two buses on their own for the first time to get to our new venue because they wanted to be part of it so much. We are looking forward to a wonderful, fulfilling future.”

The new partnership is key for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts too, keen to use their new £1.1 million headquarters to benefit the community as much as possible.

Group Chair Viv Bosworth said: “We are delighted that Heart of England Mencap is able to use our building to provide its hugely important service. It was wonderful to meet with the dedicated team and to understand how they will be able to use the space to enhance what they can deliver for their customers. A big part of our project to build our new Scout HQ was based around being able to offer

local organisations a new community space, and it is wonderful to see this partnership getting off to such a great start.”

Pathway currently runs every Monday and Friday, providing a place where people with learning disabilities can come together to access new opportunities and take part in a wide range of meaningful activities – from the cooking and upcycling already mentioned, to crafts, filmmaking or life skills. It’s about encouraging teamwork, independence and friendships and building confidence and self-esteem.

For more information on Pathway and getting involved, call 01789 298709 or see www.heartofenglandmencap.org.uk

EDITOR’S NOTES:

Heart of England Mencap is a registered charity – affiliated to the national charity Mencap.

It provides a wide range of services across south Warwickshire and north Worcestershire, supporting those with learning disabilities.

The charity provides services across Stratford, Shipston, Studley, Warwick, Leamington, Southam, Evesham and Malvern.

These services include supported living, residential care, outreach care, short breaks and respite and a range of day activities.

HofE Mencap’s Head Office is based in Athertone-on-Stour, Stratford-on-Avon. Chief Executive is Helena Wallis.

For further information please go to www.heartofenglandmencap.org.uk

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Please contact Clare Fitzsimmons at Park Lane PR, 01789 488701, 07836 293848, clare@parklanepr.co.uk

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

Getting creative at Pathway - Maureen Potter and Trudi Hartshorn