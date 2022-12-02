Warwickshire County Council urges residents to step into Christmas with Small Business Saturday

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to support independent retailers and shop locally this Christmas.

Small Business Saturday is approaching (Saturday 3 December), a day which encourages consumers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities.

To inspire people to support their local businesses over the festive period, WCC has launched the Warwickshire Christmas campaign to highlight the quality businesses in the county’s towns and villages and make people reconsider ordering all their gifts with larger businesses online.

The campaign’s video, featuring Father Christmas himself, shows some of the fantastic town centres and their businesses across the county where shoppers can buy a range of unique and diverse goods.

There’s some fabulous people and stories behind our local businesses, who help to create an enjoyable shopping experience for customers when they walk through their doors.

Totally Locally - a campaign that encourages shoppers to ‘shop local’ - says that if every adult in the UK spent £5 per week in their local shops and businesses instead of online, in supermarkets or with large national stores, it would mean £13.5 billion would go back into local towns.

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We know that people will be planning carefully how and where they spend their money this Christmas. By shopping locally, you’re not only giving your economy a boost by supporting local jobs and opportunities but helping business owners through difficult times.

“Our small, independent businesses are the essence of town centres and create that sense of place that is so special, but they really need support. So, in the run up to Christmas, remember they are the perfect place to go if you’re looking for those special or unique Christmas presents for friends and family.

“We’re delighted to support Small Business Saturday and hope that residents make the most of this opportunity to give back to their local communities and discover some new favourite shopping destinations close to home.”

For more information on the Warwickshire Christmas campaign follow #WarwickshireChristmas or visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3589/campaign-urges-shoppers-to-look-local-this-christmas.