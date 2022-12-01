Educaterers scores a win with football lunch to mark World Cup

Educaterers, the school caterers who serve up meals in more than 200 schools, went all out to provide a nutritious and delicious ‘Football Crazy Lunch’ to celebrate the Wales v England match this week

Primary school children were treated to a tasty lunch of fish stars with chips; or vegetarian cheesy Welsh leek and pasta bake with crusty bread and ‘Eat Them to Defeat Them’ veggies, followed by Pwdin Eva - Welsh apple dessert with custard; or vegan iced shortbread football themed biscuits.

Educaterers works hard to source local produce where possible to reduce food miles and support local producers. They search for trusted suppliers to provide the freshest, most nutritious, and highest quality produce available to their schools based in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry and South Staffordshire.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers, said:

“Our colleagues do a fantastic job of providing catering for thousands of pupils at all of our schools. The World Cup is a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate our national football teams. Many of our staff have dressed up this week in football shirts and decorated their counters with football themes to make it an enjoyable day for the children. The World Cup is just one of a number of themed days with special menus that we run throughout the year to make school lunchtimes fun, as well as nutritious.”

Educaterers is proud to have recently become one of a small number of partners of ‘Love British Food’ - a national organisation dedicated to encouraging people to seek out British food when they are shopping or eating out.

Educaterers holds the ‘Food for Life Served Here’ Silver Catering Mark in recognition of the fact that their school catering teams serve local, fresh food made with quality ingredients, prepared and served in a way that takes school pupils’ health and well-being seriously. The ‘Food for Life’ scheme recognises the fantastic work that schools and school caterers do to provide healthy school meals, great lunchtimes, and food education.

Educaterers has 620 fully trained, professional kitchen staff who are able to serve delicious, freshly prepared meals for all-age schools. To find out more about Educaterers please go to www.educaterers.co.uk