Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in other captive birds on 22 November 2022 at a premises near Napton on the Hill Warwickshire. A three kilometre captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone is in place around the premises. All birds on the premises will be humanely culled. More information including rules bird keepers need to follow, advice and bird registration.