1920s The Age of Jazz, Life on the Land and Our Commonwealth on display now at Market Hall Museum

Three brand new exhibitions have gone on display in Market Hall Museum in Warwick this week for visitors to enjoy.

The collections all relate to Warwickshire and feature interactivity to bring the displays to life.

1920s The Age of Jazz shows two beautiful 1920s dresses evoking the glamour of the era, including a cape, and fashionable evening coat. The cinema screen in the museum shows a vintage film of the Charleston being practised, and footage of iconic dancer and musician Josephine Baker. Visitors can also have a go on the Charleston dance mat!

Life on the Land helps to uncover the hidden stories of the people who lived and worked the land in rural Warwickshire over the last 200 years. The display features a 19th century ‘Sunday best’ smock worn by a Warwickshire farm worker and a 1950s radio and knife steel set. Films relating to this display show the Coleshill farm of 1950s comedian Reg Dixon, and an innovative 1950s goat farm in Stretton-on-Dunsmore.

Our Commonwealth this is a case study of Reuben Lynch a resident of Bidford-upon-Avon, who originally moved from Montserrat to the UK, as a child. Carefully selected items of Reuben’s are on display. There are also smells of Montserrat as chosen by Reuben available for visitors to try and guess. Excerpts from an interview with Reuben on his Commonwealth story are also play on the Cinema screen.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: ‘It’s great to see some of the hidden stories of Warwickshire and the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire collections, revealed through the new Market Hall Museum displays. Everything from dancing the Charleston, to fascinating stories from the Commonwealth, can now be enjoyed by museum visitors.’

Along with the new displays Market Hall shop has been expanded and refurbished to offer a new shopping experience in the heart of historic Warwick. From hand cut soaps, infused bath essences, and our beekeeper's local honey, to souvenirs, real fossils and toys. Explore the shop to find unusual gifts for all the family.

Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am - 5pm and is free entry. For more information on Heritage and Culture Warwickshire visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/