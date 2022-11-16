Green Man Crossroads, Coleshill - Proposed Turning Movements

Warwickshire County Council proposes to prohibit right turns from all of the four arms of the junction of High Street and Birmingham Road to improve safety by reducing the number of turning movements.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council proposes to prohibit right turns from all of the four arms of the junction of Birmingham Road and High Street, Coleshill as described in the public notice below. The proposals are to improve safety by reducing the number of turning movements through the junction.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 90 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 37 kB)

Prohibition of Right Turns Order 2022 (PDF, 88 kB)

Prohibition of Right Turns Order 1998 (PDF, 583 kB)

Technical Drawing 24.2 - 345-005 Rev E (PDF, 480 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, can be sent via email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with “Green Man Crossroads” as the subject header, or by letter and should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Warwickshire County Highways Minor Works Team, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy. Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 9 December 2022.