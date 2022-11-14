Reach out to stop bullying this Anti-Bullying Week

Anti-Bullying Week runs from 14 to 18 November with the theme #ReachOut and kicks off with Odd Socks Day at schools across Warwickshire to help celebrate that we are all unique.

In line with Child Friendly Warwickshire’s ambitions for all children and young people across the county to be safe, happy and heard, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging everyone to take some time to reach out to friends and family members, check in on how they’re doing, and offer support if needed.

Coordinated by the Anti Bullying Alliance, the week reminds everyone – in school, at home, in the community or online – to support each other and reach out if you need help. On the Friday of the week each year, Friendship Friday celebrates friendship and promotes positive, healthy relationships. Show some love to close friends, or reach out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while – there's lots of activities and ideas in this pack: kidscape.org.uk/media/134703/ff-2022-reach-out-activities.pdf.

Cyberbullying can be one of the most difficult forms of bullying to escape from as digital devices can be the connection young people have to friends and supportive online spaces but can also harbour unkind words and threats. If you have been affected by cyberbullying, then help is available by visiting internetmatters.org/hub/news-blogs/anti-bullying-week-2022-reach-out.

Kidscape, a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, has worked with the Anti-Bullying Alliance to develop a tool for parents and carers to help them support their children. To download the pack, visit anti-bullyingalliance.org.uk/anti-bullying-week/parents-and-carers.

The week is an opportunity to raise awareness of the support that is available for anyone experiencing bullying, whether at school, at work or elsewhere. Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children's Services said:

“Bullying affects millions of lives and can leave us feeling hopeless. But it doesn’t have to be this way. If we challenge it, we can change it. And it starts by reaching out. Whether it’s in school, at home, in the community, or online, we want all children and young people growing up in Warwickshire to be safe and happy and feel that their voices are heard and listened to as we work towards creating a Child Friendly Warwickshire. “So, let's come together and reach out to stop bullying this #AntiBullyingWeek.”

Advice and support about how to deal with bullying can be found on the council website, along with lots of other information about keeping you and your children safe: warwickshire.gov.uk/keeping-child-safe. For support in dealing with domestic abuse, visit: warwickshire.gov.uk/domesticabuse.

There are lots of ways to get involved with Anti Bullying Week, too – visit anti-bullyingalliance.org.uk/anti-bullying-week and kidscape.org.uk/resources-and-campaigns/friendship-friday-anti-bullying-week-2022 to find more information for Early Years, Schools and Communities, Parents and Carers and Business and Organisations.