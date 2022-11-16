A452 Europa Way corridor - August 2021 update

August 2021 update for the A452 Europa Way corridor.

S278-4 - The widening of approximately 450 metres of Europa Way and the construction of a new junction providing access to the Myton Green development have been completed. However, the signalisation of the junction is still to be completed and the anticipated completion date is the end of October 2021. The scheme sign boards will also be updated to reflect the revised completion for the whole of the works.

S278-3A - It is anticipated that the scheme on Gallows Hill west of Europa Way roundabout will commence in Autumn 2021.

Both schemes are being funded by the relevant developers of the adjacent housing sites but are being delivered by us. We are working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption; however, traffic management will be required at times.