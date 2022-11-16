A452 Europa Way corridor - September 2021

September 2021 update for the A452 Europa Way corridor

S278-4 - The signalisation of the Europa Way/Olympus Avenue junction is due to start in October and the anticipated completion date is mid-November. The scheme sign boards will be updated to reflect the revised completion for the whole of the works.

S278-3A - It is anticipated that the scheme to provide a 4-way signalised junction on Gallows Hill west of the Europa Way/Heathcote Lane roundabout will commence in January 2022.

Both schemes are being funded by the relevant developers of the adjacent housing sites but are being delivered by WCC. We are working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption; however, traffic management will be required at times.