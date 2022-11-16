A452 Europa Way corridor - November 2021 update

November 2021 update for the A452 Europa Way corridor.

S278-4 - The signals at the Europa Way/Olympus Avenue junction have been commissioned and the junction is now fully operational.



S278-3A - It is anticipated that the scheme to provide a 4-way signalised junction on Gallows Hill west of the Europa Way/Heathcote Lane roundabout will commence in March 2022.



Both schemes are being funded by the relevant developers of the adjacent housing sites but are being delivered by WCC. We are working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption; however, traffic management will be required at times.