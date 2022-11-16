A452 Europa Way corridor - February 2022 update

February 2022 update for the A452 Europa Way corridor.

A road closure will be in place on Gallows Hill from 08.00 Monday 7th February until Friday 4th March. The road closure details can be found here on the one.network website.

Please note that pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the Gallows Hill route and will not need to follow the vehicular diversion route.

S278-3A - It is anticipated that the scheme to provide a 4-way signalised junction on Gallows Hill west of the Europa Way/Heathcote Lane roundabout will commence in March 2022. This scheme is being funded by the relevant developers of the adjacent housing sites but are being delivered by WCC. We are working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption; however, traffic management will be required at times.