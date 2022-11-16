A452 Europa Way corridor - May 2022 update

May update for the A452 Europa Way corridor.

Works to construct a temporary access into the new housing estates off Gallows Hill to the west of the Heathcote Lane roundabout is being carried out.

Works to construct a temporary access into the Asps housing development on the Banbury Road to the west of the Greys Mallory roundabout is also being carried out.

We are working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption. Traffic management, including 2-way traffic signals, may be required, but any signals will only between operational between the hours of 09.30 and 15.30.